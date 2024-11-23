Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.15.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $111.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 246.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.