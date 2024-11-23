Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Williams Trading lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.90. 828,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,353. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $921.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.