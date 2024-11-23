Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $14.08. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 59,591 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

