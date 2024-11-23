Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,784.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $270,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Finally, Long Path Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 940,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

