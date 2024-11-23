Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance
Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercrest Asset Management Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.