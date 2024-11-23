Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGF opened at $4.73 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

