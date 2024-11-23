Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SINGF opened at $4.73 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Airlines
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.