SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Joseph Ketter Sells 6,500 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.68. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

