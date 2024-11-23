SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $210,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,911.84. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $165,625.39.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,420.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $150,591.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $211.08 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.83.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,299,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 15.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

