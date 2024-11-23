Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 28,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 347,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.