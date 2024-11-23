SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

CWYUF opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWYUF

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.