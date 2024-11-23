SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

CWYUF opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

