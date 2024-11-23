Smithfield Trust Co Sells 370 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

