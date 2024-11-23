Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $167.48 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

