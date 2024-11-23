Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

