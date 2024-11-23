Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SONVY
Sonova Trading Up 1.6 %
Sonova Company Profile
Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonova
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.