Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Chairman Purchases $20,320.00 in Stock

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen Ketchum purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $20,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,064.32. This represents a 6.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Ketchum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Stephen Ketchum bought 4,000 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Stephen Ketchum purchased 7,326 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $145,787.40.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPMC stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter worth $827,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

Featured Stories

