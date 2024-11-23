SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

