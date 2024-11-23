Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Sells $742,015.26 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Platzer sold 50,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $742,015.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,891,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,453.31. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPIR. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W downgraded Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

