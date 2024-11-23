Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SR. StockNews.com lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Spire stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. Spire has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $3.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

