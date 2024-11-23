Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Holdings Reduced by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stabilis Solutions were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNG opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.78. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

