Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,962,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,520 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAB. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 433.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAB opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,618,015.15. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

