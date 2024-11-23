StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

