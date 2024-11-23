Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,302 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.05.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,995 shares of company stock worth $25,116,338 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $214.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

