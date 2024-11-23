Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,564 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.