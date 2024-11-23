Stonebrook Private Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.3% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after buying an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,819,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,047,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $273.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

