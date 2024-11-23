Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 274,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,255,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 147.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $483.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

