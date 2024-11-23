Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Raelipskie Partnership grew its holdings in Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.7 %

NSRGY stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $117.55.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

