Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

