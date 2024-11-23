Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 1423985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after buying an additional 262,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 215.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

