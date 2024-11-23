Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.90 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average is $170.36.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,097,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

