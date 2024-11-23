Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super League Enterprise from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of SLE stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

