Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 786132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

