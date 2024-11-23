Target (NYSE:TGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,829,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 4,223,392 shares.The stock last traded at $123.21 and had previously closed at $121.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.