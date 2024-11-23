TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
TAT Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
TAT Technologies stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.88. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies
About TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
