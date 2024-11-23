TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

TAT Technologies stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.88. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

About TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.