Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.10 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83.45 ($1.05), with a volume of 324341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.60 ($1.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £205.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.91.

In other news, insider Max Royde bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £9,170 ($11,495.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

