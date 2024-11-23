Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

TFX stock opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.07 and a 200-day moving average of $222.79. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $185.66 and a 12-month high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,757,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Teleflex by 23.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172,335 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 456,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide.

