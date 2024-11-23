Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

TBNK stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 million, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 146,541 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.