The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 319749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Further Reading
