The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 214.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 159,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 275,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter.

NAPA stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.05. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.