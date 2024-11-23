The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance
NAPA stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.05. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
Featured Stories
