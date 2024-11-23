The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

