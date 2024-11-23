Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,061,000 after buying an additional 139,973 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 234,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 107,866 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 933,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 294,243 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

WRB opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

