Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,107 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter.

MSOS opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $512.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

