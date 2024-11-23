Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $214.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.