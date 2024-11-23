Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.13 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

