Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Brookfield by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 2.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

