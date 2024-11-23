Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,070 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Zumiez makes up about 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 225.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 107,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zumiez by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,814 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,997 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,793.70. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

ZUMZ stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $436.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

