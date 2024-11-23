Tieton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Regional Management makes up about 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Regional Management Stock Up 1.0 %

RM opened at $30.00 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a current ratio of 44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

