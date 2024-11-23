Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Richard Kent Bennett Sells 22,885 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $960,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,603,823.76. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $3,667,000.00.

TOST opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.62, a PEG ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

