Touchstar (LON:TST) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 87.70 ($1.10), with a volume of 25475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.14).

Touchstar Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.63. The stock has a market cap of £6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Touchstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Touchstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Touchstar Company Profile

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

