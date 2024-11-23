Towercrest Capital Management Sells 2,525 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 32,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,037,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,339,000 after buying an additional 168,820 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $125.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.20 and a 52 week high of $126.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.94. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

