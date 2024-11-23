Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

COOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of COOK opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $385.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.25. Traeger has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Traeger by 70.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 5.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

