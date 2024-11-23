Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 166864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Trading Up 3.3 %
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
