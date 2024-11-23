Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 166864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 30.42 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$303.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.