Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.37

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance
LON:SOHO opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.98 million, a P/E ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.30.
About Triple Point Social Housing REIT
